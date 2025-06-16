Loveland Pass is closed due to mountain slide

LOVELAND, Colo. (KRDO) -- Loveland Pass remains closed after a mountain slide that occurred early Sunday morning, June 15.

CDOT reports that motorists can expect delays on I-70 with traffic holds at both ends of Eisenhower Tunnel at the top of each hour to let hazmat vehicles pass through.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), crews continue to monitor the area as the mountain stabilizes. The CDOT advises the public to avoid the area as the site is still active.

CDOT reports the pass closed due to a mountain slide that is currently 100 ft. wide, 15-29 ft deep, and still active.

There is no estimated time for reopening, says CDOT.

According to officials, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area remains open.