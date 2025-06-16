Last chance to vote: special election for Karman Line Annexation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs residents have until 7 p.m. tomorrow, June 17, to hand in their ballots for the city's special election, which will decide the fate of the Karman Line Annexation.

According to the city, voters can drop off their ballots at any of the 24/7 drop-off boxes across the city until 7 p.m. tomorrow.

The ballot question reads: "Shall the voters approve Ordinance 25-16, concerning annexing that area known as Karman Line Addition No. 6 consisting of 1,876.24 acres located near northwest of the Bradley Road and Curtis Road intersection into the City of Colorado Springs."

You can bubble in the choice of:

For the ordinance

Against the ordinance

For more in-depth reporting of claims for and against the annexation, click here.

For ballot drop-off locations, go to the Colorado Springs voter information site.

