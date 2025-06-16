Ducklings in distress, Colorado Springs firefighters to the rescue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Engine 23 rescued baby ducklings on Friday, June 13, who were found wandering around a busy parking lot.

According to the CSFD, a concerned community member called the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) for help after noticing a mama duck and her babies walking around a public parking lot.

The crew says they let the mom watch as they placed the baby ducks in a box, which they used to lead the mama duck to a safer place outside of harm's way.

CSFD says they are here to help all community members, big or small.

