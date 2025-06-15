WEATHER ALERT: tracking severe storms this afternoon & evening

TODAY: We're tracking several severe storms across Southern Colorado this afternoon and evening, including multiple in El Paso and Pueblo County which will LIKELY bring damaging hail and high gusty winds. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than Saturday with afternoon highs in the mid 80's in Colorado Springs and low to mid 90's across Pueblo and the Eastern Plains.

TOMORROW: We mostly dry out with just the chance for a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two in the PM hours. We're tracking even hotter, near-record breaking temperatures in the low 90's in Colorado Springs and high 90's to triple digits for Pueblo and the Plains! Stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and limit your time outside if possible.

EXTENDED: A weak cold front will drop temperatures to the 70's in Colorado Springs Tuesday and usher in more moisture contributing to increased thunderstorm activity and possible severe weather. We dry back out and warm back up to the mid 90's in Colorado Springs by the end of the work week! Expect widespread fire danger.