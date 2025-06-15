Rocky Mountain Vibes Father-Son Duo

Every year, the Rocky Mountain Vibes provides some great moments and for two men on the Vibes, it's even more special, because the park is home to two generations of family, "The last two seasons been a surreal experience where in your wildest dreams you couldn't have thought this up," says Austin Chouinard.

Once upon a time, Bobby Chouinard played for the Sky Sox. When he got to the big leagues, he pitched for four team during his career, including the Rockies. Bobby is now the Vibes bench coach and the field now belongs to his son, Austin Chouinard. The father-son tandem working together to lead the Vibes to victory, "Oh, it's incredibly cool. It's a very good blessing that I'm able to play professionally. But being able to play at the same stadium is absolutely fantastic. It's awesome" says Austin Chouinard.

His dad adds, "I coached him in Little League and youth ball, and high school, and (was) fortunate enough to coach him in college and then to be asked to help out here, it's the same thing."

It's one thing to become a professional baseball player. It's another to have a kid who does the same thing and on the same field, "It's a surreal experience being able to play in the same stadium as he did a long time ago. I could I never even imagine that either," says Chouinard.

Austin knows the field all too well, "Oh wow. I think I was like two or three. And the only thing I really remember is fireworks night. And there used to be a pizza stand up there where the Coca-Cola courtyard is. And I remember I would get a pizza every day and watch baseball," says Austin Chouinard.

Baseball has always been a part of their lives, from the Sky Sox to the Rockies to now with the Vibes.

"In spring training when we got to bring him on the field for the Rockies when we were in Tucson in high Corbett Field, I think he's like three years old and he was running around with a jersey on and a hat that was way too big. Being a player and then you get to bring your son along to a work day, right? Bring a kid to work day. And it's it's such a fun experience," says Bobby Chouinard.