WATCH LIVE: President Trump’s military parade in honor of the Army’s 250th birthday

WASHINGTON (KRDO) -- ABC News is livestreaming the military parade in Washington, D.C., which will start around 4:30 p.m. mountain time.

You can stream it below:

The parade, which also falls on President Trump's 79th birthday, includes several military vehicles and roughly 6,700 soldiers. According to ABC News, more than 50 aircraft are flying overhead.

President Trump was joined by other prominent leaders for the celebration on Saturday. According to CNN, this is likely to be the largest show of military might since 1991, when a parade marked the end of the Gulf War.

According to officials, this year's parade will pay homage to military members throughout different eras of American history. Some of those walking will have vintage uniforms or military equipment.

