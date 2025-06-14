WATCH LIVE: Crowds flood in for ‘No Kings’ protest in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crowds began to flood into downtown Colorado Springs near city hall on Saturday afternoon for what's been dubbed a "No Kings" protest.

You can watch live here below. Please note, because this is a live stream, there may be explicit language heard or seen on signs:

The rally joins nationwide protests "rejecting authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of our democracy," according to organizers.

President Trump told reporters earlier this week, "I don't feel like a king, I have to go through hell to get stuff approved."

"No Kings" also happens to fall on the same day as the large-scale military parade being held in Washington D.C in honor of the Army's 250th anniversary, which also coincides with President Trump's birthday.

CSPD say they're prepared with personnel to monitor both this rally and events taking place for the first day of the Pride Festival in downtown Colorado Springs.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.