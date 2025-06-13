State of Colorado launches mobile fire safety and investigations trailers

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO)—Two new arson investigations units and four fire safety simulator trailers have been launched to provide communities with tools and training when needed.

According to Fire and Life Safety (FLS), a Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) section, the trailers enhance scene investigations with high-level tools for fire science analysis, documentation, and fieldwork. FLS says the trailers also include fire pattern tools and mobile workspaces.

Officials confirm that the trailers will be strategically positioned on both sides of the continental divide and can help DFPC investigations and local jurisdictions if requested.

"Providing our local partners with the resources and equipment they need to conduct fire investigations is crucial and is the driving mission behind our team," said Fire and Life Safety Section Chief Chris Brunette.

FLS says they also plan to use the trailers in fire education for communities with four fire safety simulator trailers managed by a regional Community Risk Reduction (CRR) Specialist. According to FLS, the educational units will be stationed in Colorado's four quadrants with hands-on learning environments to teach residents to identify, prevent, and respond to fire hazards.

According to FLS, Colorado fire departments can request a trailer for public events or safety campaigns by contacting their local CRR Specialists. Schools can also coordinate with local fire departments to request educational units for events and school programs.

"This initiative represents a significant step forward in enhancing our state's ability to address fire-related challenges," said Brunette. "We are deeply thankful to Senators Cutter and Ginal for their sponsorship and to the Colorado Fire Commission for their valuable recommendations."

For more information and to request the fire safety education units, please visit: https://bit.ly/43VZ2uJ

