Police believe four suspects, including two juveniles, were tied to 12 car thefts in 48 hours

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department says they've arrested four people in connection with stolen vehicles; police believe the group could have stolen as many as 12 in the last 48 hours.

According to police, they recovered several stolen vehicles in the early morning hours of June 12. Police say at the scene, the suspects took off in one of the reported stolen vehicles.

Police say they lost control of the car, and crashed at the intersection of Pueblo Boulevard and Redwood Lane. After the crash, police say they got out of the car and ran off. Four suspects were later located and arrested.

Police say of those arrested were two adults and two unnamed juveniles. The two adult suspects were Gabriel Cervantez, 24, and Jynessa Wisthoff, 20. In addition to being charged with motor vehicle theft, police say the two are charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

"Besides the vehicle thefts, they may also be responsible for thousands of dollars in damage due to broken vehicle windows. Further criminal charges are anticipated," wrote the Pueblo Police Department.

