Famous Colorado alligator to be taxidermied, now on display in memorial

MOSCA, Colo. (KRDO) -- A memorial is being held this weekend after the death of a famous Hollywood celebrity, who spent his retirement here in Colorado. Morris "The Movie Star" Alligator is being remembered for his cheeky personality and impressive acting career, which includes his role in Happy Gilmore.

He spent his final years at an alligator farm in Mosca, a small town north of Alamosa.

For the last month at the Colorado Gators Reptile Park, things have been a little somber. The owner of Colorado Gators, Jay Young, says things just haven’t been the same since Morris’s passing.

The Colorado Gator Farm is heart broken after one of their gators, Morris "The Movie Star," passed away. They say Morris starred in TV shows and movies before retiring at their farm. It's unclear how old he was, but some estimates say 80 to 90+ years old.

He says they took Morris in back in 2006 so he could relax in the mountains for what they thought might be a year or two, considering his old age. But Morris was a fighter… We're told he tried to kill a lot of people (thankfully none successfully).

He lived for another 19 years with the Colorado Gators Reptile Park, where Young says over half a million people came to visit the movie star.

Young says he didn’t even know how famous Morris was when he decided to add him to the crew here.

“We went and picked him up and then so like, ‘So what was he in?’ (They said) Alligator I, Alligator II, Interview With the Vampire, Dr. Doolittle II, Eraser, Blues Brothers 2000, Night Court, Coach," said Young, listing off some of the movies.

"Oh yeah, and he ate Chub's hand in Happy Gilmore."

The gator farm believes Morris was at least 80 years old. Colorado Gators Reptile Park is allowing people to come visit Morris's body all weekend. Then they’ll send him off to be taxidermied, before being put back on display here.

