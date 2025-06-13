Arrest warrant issued for former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown on attempted murder

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown on a charge of attempted murder.

CNN affiliate WSVN previously reported the news and has since provided a copy of the warrant to CNN.

Authorities in Miami-Dade County are seeking to arrest Brown after gunshots were fired at an amateur boxing event in May.

CNN has contacted the Miami Police Department for comment. CNN has also contacted Brown for comment.

In a post on X on Friday, Brown posted a video of himself on a bicycle, with the hashtag “#lovefromthemiddleeast.”

Brown posted on X last month that he had been “jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me.” He said police released him after hearing his side of the story.

Videos posted on social media showed a chaotic scene – including crowds running from what sounds like two gunshots.

According to the warrant, an off-duty officer working inside the venue where the event was being held went outside where people had told him there had just been gunshots. Once outside, he said he saw Brown in a fight with another man.

Per the warrant, “several” people attending the event told the officer that Brown had been the shooter, although police did not find a weapon on Brown when he was patted down. The warrant states that officers found two spent shell casings and an empty gun holster at the scene.

According to the warrant, detectives later determined through surveillance footage at the venue and speaking to witnesses that Brown punched a man during a “large physical altercation,” and “several other individuals” started to attack the man until security intervened.

The warrant says that Brown later appeared to take the gun of a security officer and ran after the man he had punched, who had just walked away from the enclosed area.

Cell phone video obtained from social media shows Brown with the gun in his hand approaching the man, and the video captures sound of two gunshots, according to the warrant.

Brown played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2010 to 2018, where he emerged as one of the NFL’s top receiving threats and twice led the league in receiving yards. He was later traded to the Oakland Raiders, who released him from his contract after various on- and off-the-field issues before the start of the 2019 season.

He split his final three NFL seasons with New England and Tampa Bay, and his career ended with Brown stripping off his jersey, pads and gloves, while walking off the field during the Buccaneers’ 2021 Week 17 game against the New York Jets. Brown announced his retirement a few months later.

CNN’s Jill Martin and Jada Furlow contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.