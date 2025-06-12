WATCH: 8-year-old girl credited with saving father’s life after calling 911 during emergency

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KRDO) – An 8-year-old girl from Centennial is being hailed as a hero after her quick actions helped save her father’s life during a medical emergency.

South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) says that on the evening of June 1, Adriana Wailes and her father, John, were settling in for a quiet night at home when the unthinkable happened – John, who has brain cancer, suffered a seizure and suddenly became unresponsive.

Alone in the house and realizing something was seriously wrong, Adriana used Siri to call 911.

“Something has happened to my dad, and I don't know what's happening. He's just shaking,” Adriana reported to dispatchers during the emergency call.

Despite the distressing situation, the 8-year-old remained calm on the phone and quickly relayed critical information to emergency responders, including her phone number and address.

SMFR Emergency Communications Dispatcher Steve Smith said when he answered the call, he wasn't even sure he was speaking to a child.

"This call was exceptional. I've never had a call where an 8-year-old was so calm, and her demeanor was so level-headed, it was amazing," Smith said.



SMFR quickly responded to the call and transported John to a hospital. He was released later that day, and is now recovering at home.

John says he’s still in awe of his daughter’s composure under pressure.

“For her to be able to stay so calm and to pass on information in such a concise way was just absolutely incredible to me,” he told ABC News.

Adriana credits her mom, who wasn’t home at the time, for teaching her how to handle emergencies and call 911.

In a post to social media celebrating Adriana's bravery, SMFR said the situation serves as a crucial reminder that emergencies can happen to anyone – and urged parents to teach their children to call 911 and ensure they know their phone number and address.

"Adriana is proof that being prepared can make all the difference," the department said.

