The Raven’s Challenge is taking place all week in Fort Carson

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Federal agents came to El Paso County to help local law enforcement train for the worst-case scenario. It's all part of the Raven’s Challenge, a large-scale explosives training exercise that lasts for an entire week and allows law enforcement to confront real scenarios.

The Raven’s Challenge was created with the goal of military and law enforcement agencies working together in case of an emergency that could involve severe threats to the public.

Army veteran Brad Simmons is the project lead and said that currently, there are 11 states that are training in Fort Carson. The exercise is funded by the Army and led by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

"For example, ten years ago, we looked at an unmanned aircraft coming in and being used in as a drop munition threat. So we researched that and we developed the emerging threat scenario for our unmanned aircraft," said Simmons. "So we we really trying to engage in and provide this exercise to as many departments and agencies, and military departments as possible."

Simmons said all of the scenarios they're training for are from incidents they've come across.

"And we look at that to see what potentially could be a threat that is developing in the United States that these bomb technicians may, may encounter in the future. Just to make them a little bit sharper, a little bit more prepared for that threat," said Simmons.

The last Raven's Challenge of the year will be at Camp Dawson in West Virgina.

