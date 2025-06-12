The FBI raided the wrong house. The Supreme Court says the family is allowed to sue

By John Fritze, CNN

(CNN) — A family whose home was mistakenly raided by the FBI eight years ago in the middle of the night will be permitted to continue their damages lawsuit after the Supreme Court on Thursday sent their case back to a federal appeals court for additional review.

The outcome represents a technical win for the family, which lower courts had barred from suing the government over the incident.

Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the opinion for a unanimous court.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

