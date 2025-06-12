Skip to Content
News

The FBI raided the wrong house. The Supreme Court says the family is allowed to sue

<i>Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>The US Supreme Court in Washington
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images via CNN Newsource
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images via CNN Newsource
The US Supreme Court in Washington
By
Updated
today at 8:48 AM
Published 8:16 AM

By John Fritze, CNN

(CNN) — A family whose home was mistakenly raided by the FBI eight years ago in the middle of the night will be permitted to continue their damages lawsuit after the Supreme Court on Thursday sent their case back to a federal appeals court for additional review.

The outcome represents a technical win for the family, which lower courts had barred from suing the government over the incident.

Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the opinion for a unanimous court.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.