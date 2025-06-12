Kanye West wants to attend the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial to support Combs in court: Source

By Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN

(CNN) — Kanye West has been in touch with Sean “Diddy” Combs’ family about possibly attending Combs’ ongoing criminal trial to show his support.

A source close to Combs told CNN that West, who goes by Ye, is currently in New York City. He did not attend Thursday’s court proceedings but would like to attend to show support for Combs, the source said, adding that West has been in touch with Combs’ son, Christian “King” Combs, about attending trial with the Combs family.

Combs’ sons have been in court for much of the trial.

Christian Combs and West are currently working on music together, the source added.

The individual close to Combs noted West may attend when the defense begins their presentation. Prosecutors in the case have said that their presentation is expected to wrap up next week, indicating that the defense could begin calling their own witnesses soon.

West, who has been widely condemned and dropped by most of his representatives and business partners for repeated antisemitic hate speech and other controversies in recent years, has offered public support for Combs since he’s been incarcerated in the lead-up to his trial. West is one of few public figures to show support for the embattled music mogul, who has been accused of sexual assault or other misconduct in more than 60 civil cases and is on trial in federal court for criminal charges that include sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs has denied all wrongdoing and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

West posted messages on social media to call for Combs’ freedom ahead of his trial.

In March, West released a song that featured a phone call recorded from jail between him and Combs. That song also features Christian Combs and West’s daughter with Kim Kardashian.

In February, West sparked outrage for selling t-shirts emblazoned with swastikas, which he promoted in a Super Bowl ad. His support for Combs on social media coincided with the firestorm that ensued over his antisemitic posts around the same time.

A representative for Combs and his son, Christian, declined to comment. West is not known to be working with a public relations representative at this time and CNN was not able to contact him.

