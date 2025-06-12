Former Alabama track champion Eliud Kipsang dies after cardiac arrest aged 28

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Former NCAA track star Eliud Kipsang, who earned several first-team All-America honors as a runner, has died aged 28, according to Alabama Athletics.

Alabama Athletics released a statement Wednesday confirming that Kipsang had died on Tuesday evening.

“We are heartbroken by the passing of Eliud Kipsang, one of the most gifted athletes ever to wear crimson and white,” said Alabama Athletics’ head coach Dan Waters.

“His impact on our program extended far beyond records and championships; he was a beloved teammate, a brother to so many and a dear friend to me, personally.

“On behalf of the entire Alabama family, we extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones. The running community has lost a remarkable soul.”

The university statement did not provide details of how Kipsang had died but a GoFundMe page set up to cover his funeral costs says he suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday.

The fundraising page says the 28-year-old was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, WA, where he spent the subsequent days in intensive care as doctors tried to save his life.

Kipsang broke three school records during his successful time with the Crimson Tide, where he was also named the 2021 SEC Runner of the Year.

The track star was born in Kenya before moving to Alabama for his first season in 2020, winning the SEC 1,500-meter title in his debut year. He then went on to win the individual SEC cross-country title.

During the 2022 season, Kipsang broke the collegiate record in the outdoor 1,500m, clocking a time of 3:33.74 – the mark still remains in the top five in collegiate history.

Kipsang still holds three Alabama Athletics records in the indoor mile, indoor distance medley relay and the outdoor 1,500m.

He also has six times that are still in the top-10 of Alabama track and field history.

In 2021, Kipsang also competed in the Kenya Olympic trials, before trialing for the World Championships the following year.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.