District 11 board approves controversial sports, flag policies, sparking backlash on LGBT+ impact

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs District 11 School Board has approved two new policies that are already generating backlash across the community.

One policy regulates which students can participate in school sports teams, while the other restricts which flags and symbols can be displayed in classrooms.

Both policies were passed during Pride Month, prompting criticism from parents and advocates who say the changes target LGBTQ+ students.

District 11’s newly passed policies - JBA and IMD - represent a significant shift for students, teachers, and families in the city’s largest school district.

The board says the measures are designed to promote fairness and neutrality in schools. But critics argue they send an exclusionary message and strip away representation, particularly for LGBTQ+ youth.

Under Policy JBA, students must now participate in athletic programs that match their biological sex assigned at birth - not their gender identity. The board says the goal is to protect the integrity of girls’ sports, as well as student privacy and safety.

"We want to preserve that learning environment in our classrooms and also make sure that our girls' rights are being protected... that girls are allowed to compete in a fair and level playing field," said D11 Board President Parth Melpakam.

But some parents who spoke at the board meeting pushed back.

"Being around a trans kid or competing against one just gives other kids permission to be greater and stronger," one parent said.

The second measure, Policy IMD, outlines rules for school ceremonies, holiday observances, and the display of flags on school property.

Moving forward, only U.S. and Colorado state flags, military flags, and district-approved banners will be allowed in classrooms. Flags representing political or ideological movements - including Pride flags - will be prohibited.

"Flags that are going to be permitted are going to be the ones that align with our country's heritage," Melpakam said. "This was to promote a neutral, unbiased learning environment for our students. This was not to target any specific groups or to make them feel excluded from the classroom."

But another parent speaking at the meeting said the message is clear.

"This board is intent on attacking the trans and queer community in multiple ways. And to add salt to the wound – during Pride Month," the parent said said.

Melpakam maintains that neither policy is about targeting specific groups. Instead, he says, they’re meant to create uniform standards and remove what he calls “partisan ideologies” from the classroom.

