Skip to Content
News

Crash on I-25 southbound near Garden of the Gods slowing traffic

CDOT
By
New
Published 1:58 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash is causing a major backup on I-25 southbound, according to Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) maps.

CDOT says the crash is near Garden of the Gods, and one lane is currently blocked.

Drivers should expect delays if headed in that direction.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.