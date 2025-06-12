Crash on I-25 southbound near Garden of the Gods slowing traffic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash is causing a major backup on I-25 southbound, according to Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) maps.

CDOT says the crash is near Garden of the Gods, and one lane is currently blocked.

Drivers should expect delays if headed in that direction.

