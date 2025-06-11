Colorado Parks and Wildlife awards $50,000 to promote the Born to Be Wild special license plate

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced The Rocky Mountain World Project and The Endangered Species Coalition as the recipients of the inaugural Born to Be Wild License Plate Grant Program.

According to CPW, the program aims to engage the public in supporting efforts to reduce human and wildlife conflict, particularly concerning the recent challenges posed by newly relocated wolves.

Reintegration efforts have been a source of concern for Colorado. Recently, the fifth death from the group of 15 wolves relocated this year occurred, and ranchers have remained concerned about the impact of reintroduction on their land.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: CPW says another gray wolf is dead, federal officials now investigating cause

Officials say the special license plate, introduced by a Colorado House Bill, raised nearly $950,000 from about 18,000 sales to fund non-lethal conflict-reducing tools for ranchers. Governor Jared Polis emphasizes the bill's importance, stating, “Coloradans can help support the important work happening to reduce human-wildlife conflict.”

CPW Director Jeff Davis highlighted that the program supports ranchers while helping the state’s Wolf Restoration and Management Plan.

This year, CPW selected two organizations from eight applicants: The Rocky Mountain Wolf Project, which received $36,300 for advertising for plate sales, and The Endangered Species Coalition, which received $13,700 for vehicle promotions to raise awareness of the license plate’s impact.

Lawmakers supporting the program stressed its role in helping urban and rural communities address wildlife management challenges.