Photos show severe damage to Castle Rock patrol car hit on I-25 while stopped with lights on

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) – The Castle Rock Police Department (CRPD) said one of its officers had an extremely close call last night after their patrol car was struck from behind on I-25.

CRPD said the marked patrol car was stopped on I-25 with its emergency lights on the night of June 10 when it was rear-ended. Fortunately, the officer was outside of the patrol car when the collision occurred.

The other vehicle involved caught fire after striking the patrol car, police said.

Photos released by the department reveal the severity of the damage to both vehicles:

Patrol car (left) and other vehicle involved in crash (right). Courtesy: Castle Rock Police Department

Remarkably, CRPD confirmed that no one was seriously injured in the crash – but authorities say it's a good reminder on the importance of Colorado's "Move Over Law"

The law requires all drivers to move over by at least one lane when passing or approaching a stopped emergency vehicle with its lights on.

"Help keep our first responders and service providers safe. When you see emergency vehicles such as police cars, fire trucks, ambulances, tow trucks, and maintenance vehicles, slow down and move over," the department said in a post to social media Wednesday.

