Authorities warn of scammers targeting UCCS students, posing as campus police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) Police Department is alerting students to a phone scam involving callers who impersonate campus police and demand payment under the threat of arrest.



According to campus police, who issued a community notice on social media on Tuesday, scammers posing as campus officers are telling students they face “imminent arrest” due to a supposed outstanding warrant or missed jury duty – and claiming the only way to avoid it is by paying a fine.



In at least one reported case of this scam, police say the scammers were able to fake that the call was coming from the real UCCS PD Dispatch number, (719) 255-3111.

"We want to reassure the community that we will never demand payment over the phone or threaten arrest in this manner," UCCS PD said.

The department advises that if you receive a call like this, you should hang up immediately and avoid engaging with the caller or providing any personal information.

You can report calls like this to UCCS police at (719) 255-3111.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.