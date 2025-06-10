Train derailment causes several road closures

By Julia Falcon

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KTVT) — A freight train derailment in Waxahachie will disrupt activity in part of the city’s downtown through at least Tuesday.

A Union Pacific freight train derailed late Monday night shutting down roads from Peters Street to Gibson Street, according to the City of Waxahachie. No injuries were reported.

Sixteen cars derailed in total, with 14 ending up on their sides, according to a city spokesperson. They need to be removed one by one, with the cleanup likely taking all day Tuesday.

The derailed cars are full of liquid; A placard on the outside of one of the rail cars corresponds to ethanol, which is flammable. No leaks have been detected, but hazardous material specialists are on the scene.

Even when the derailed train cars are all removed, the roads will need to be assessed to ensure they are safe to drive on. Drivers are urged to steer clear of the area as the cleanup continues.

There is no current threat to public safety, but the city urges caution for anyone traveling near the impacted area.

