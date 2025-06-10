Pueblo husband and wife die in motorcycle crash

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner's Office has released the identities of a Pueblo husband and wife who died last week following a motorcycle crash.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says the crash happened near the intersection of 29th Lane & South Road at around 7:15 p.m. on May 31, and involved a Harley motorcycle and a Hyundai.

CSP says the motorcycle was driving southbound on 29th Lane when it failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with the car. Neither the driver nor the passenger of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The motorcycle's driver, identified by the Pueblo County Coroner as 38-year-old John Jacob Madrid, was pronounced dead at the hospital hours after the crash.

His wife, 37-year-old Jessica Lee Madrid, was the passenger on the motorcycle. She died at the hospital from her injuries six days later on June 6, the Pueblo coroner confirmed.

CSP said the crash is still under investigation.

