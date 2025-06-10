Police officially confirm body found in Lakewood was that of missing transgender woman

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Lakewood Police Department has publicly confirmed that remains found in a back alley were those of a missing transgender woman, Jax Gratton.

Earlier this week, Gratton's mother announced on Facebook that her daughter's remains had been found.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, Gratton's cause of death has not been identified. Currently, the case has been classified as "suspicious," according to police.

Gratton had been missing since April 15.

According to our partners at 9News, the Denver community gathered for a memorial Monday night.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.