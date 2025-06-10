Police: Man arrested after shooting at group of people outside Cañon City Walmart

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) – A man is in custody after allegedly firing several shots at a group of people during a dispute in a Walmart parking lot Monday evening, the Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) said.

According to CCPD, officers were dispatched to the Walmart at around 5:15 p.m. on June 10 after receiving reports of shots fired.

Witnesses on scene told police that the occupants of a vehicle had been in some type of verbal dispute, which had escalated when a man in the car fired several shots at a group of people.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported, CCPD said.

The vehicle had fled the scene before officers arrived, but was quickly located with help from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, CCPD said.

Police say 56-year-old John Elliott, a Florence resident, was arrested Monday in connection with the incident. He was taken to the Fremont County Jail and is being held on a first-degree assault charge.

Cañon City police say their investigation is active and ongoing, and encourage anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Detective Leonard at (719) 276-7081.

