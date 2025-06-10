Man found dead in burning car south of Pueblo identified, investigation continues

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the man found dead in May in a burning car parked south of Pueblo as 47-year-old Shawn John Solano. He was a Pueblo resident.

The car fire was first reported just after 1 a.m. on May 26, when a passerby called 911 to inform them of a car fully engulfed in flames. The car was parked on the west side of the frontage road, parallel to I-25 and near mile marker 92.

The Pueblo Fire Department responded to the scene and quickly extinguished the fire, but after further inspection, firefighters discovered a body inside the vehicle, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said.

Later that day, the CBI announced it had launched a death investigation into the incident, which is still active, the Pueblo County Coroner confirmed.

