Man airlifted to hospital after being seriously injured in ATV crash in Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – A 35-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after sustaining serious injuries in an ATV crash in a remote area of Pueblo County, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said.

According to PCSO, emergency responders from multiple agencies – including the PCSO Emergency Services Division, Pueblo West Fire, AMR, UCHealth’s flight team, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and Pueblo City Fire – joined forces on June 10 to locate and rescue the injured man.

The sheriff's office said the accident happened just south of the Pueblo Motorsports Park – and due to the remote location of the crash, they say it took rescuers some time to reach the victim.

Courtesy: PCSO

Once they reached him, PCSO said rescuers were able to transport the injured man to a waiting helicopter, which took him to a nearby hospital.

Authorities say the man, who was not identified, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. At this time, the agency has not provided any information on what led to the crash.

