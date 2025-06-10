Man accused of stealing $81,000 Cybertruck in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they've arrested a man after he allegedly stole an $81,000 Cybertruck in Colorado Springs.

CSPD says they got a call around 1:00 p.m. on Monday about a report of a 2025 Cybertruck stolen near the 300 block of East Saint Elmo Avenue.

Police say they later found the truck near the 8000 block of North Academy Boulevard with the suspect inside.

CSPD says the suspect, identified as Glenn Montoya, was injured during his arrest and was taken to a hospital prior to being booked into jail.

