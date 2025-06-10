Last day to vote by mail on Karman Line annexation in special election

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Tuesday, June 10, is the final day for Colorado Springs registered voters to mail in their ballots for the special election held a week from today. After today, voters will need to drop off their ballots at one of the many 24/7 drop boxes around the city before Tuesday, June 17, at 7 p.m.

The 2025 Colorado Springs special election will decide the fate of the highly contentious Karman Line annexation.

The ballot question reads: "Shall the voters approve Ordinance 25-16, concerning annexing that area known as Karman Line Addition No. 6 consisting of 1,876.24 acres located near northwest of the Bradley Road and Curtis Road intersection into the City of Colorado Springs."

You can bubble in the choice of:

For the Ordinance

Against the Ordinance

If passed, the Ordinance will extend city limits three miles east of the city towards Schriever Space Force Base and create 6,500 new homes.

Those in favor of the annexation broadly say it will expand housing for military families, while those against it say that it will increase prices for residents. Plus, there is the issue of water and whether it would facilitate the establishment of the Gary Bostrom Reservoir or if it would provide less water to farmers.

You can find ballot drop-off locations, track the status of your ballot, and track voter turnout at ColoradoSprings.gov/VoterInfo.

