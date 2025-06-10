El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal inducts 27 members into inaugural Sheriff’s Posse

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Thursday, June 5, 2025, during a graduation ceremony at Pulpit Rock Church in Colorado Springs, El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal inducted 27 members of the public into his inaugural Sheriff's Posse Class of 2025.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO), "a Sheriff’s Posse refers to a group of civilians authorized to help maintain public order, particularly in large or remote regions where regular law enforcement resources may be limited."

EPSO says that these 27 members of the class of 2025 spent six weeks attending the Office's Academy, where they learned about policies and participated in training. According to EPSO, the training "aligned with their future assignments and the mission of the Sheriff's Office volunteers."

Future assignments are said to include the following:

Regional 911 Communication Center

El Paso County Courthouse

Crime Scene Security

Crowd, Accident, and Traffic Control

Directed Patrol, Crime Prevention, and Alarm Responses

Fire Evacuation

Roadblocks and Perimeter Security

Mounted and K9 Unit

Jail and Patrol Chaplains

Intake and Release

Mobile Command

“Here in El Paso County, the potential of this Posse is limitless," Sheriff Roybal said in a statement. "I am genuinely excited to witness how this group expands its reach, rises to new challenges, and becomes a cornerstone of our public safety framework.”

