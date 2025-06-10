Could drinking coffee be the secret to healthy aging for women? Medical expert explains

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Your morning cup of coffee might be doing more than just waking you up — it could also help you age more healthily, according to a new long-term study focused on women’s health.

The study, presented on Monday by the American Society for Nutrition, observed over 47,000 women in the U.S. between the ages of 45 and 60 over the course of 30 years, and found that women who consumed a moderate amount of caffeinated coffee were more likely exhibit "healthy aging."

But what exactly does that mean? KRDO’s medical expert Dr. Neha Sharma joined us in the studio to break down the findings.

“Healthy aging was defined by women that made it to 70 without any major chronic conditions," Sharma said. "These women on average consumed about 315 milligrams of caffeine a day, which is about 3 small cups – and it was associated with longevity."

Sharma explained that researchers believe those benefits could be linked to coffee’s bioactive compounds, such as antioxidants and micronutrients that help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress. And those benefits appear to be exclusive to caffeinated coffee — not tea, soda, or even decaf coffee.

But before you rush to brew another pot, there are some important caveats. For one, the study is observational – meaning it shows a correlation, not causation.

"Drinking coffee doesn't cause longevity, but it's associated with healthy living and healthy aging," Sharma said. "So experts caution against starting coffee if you're not used to it and if you don't tolerate it. What they want you to focus on is diet, nutrition and exercise, because it has a far better impact."

And yes, there are risks to having too much coffee. According to Sharma, the general limit is about 400 milligrams of caffeine a day, or four to five small 8-ounce cups, and exceeding that can lead to anxiety, insomnia, heart issues, or dependency symptoms like headaches.

