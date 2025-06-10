Colorado Senator Michael Bennet introduces new act to reduce lead exposure from old water pipes

Colo. (KRDO) -- U.S. Colorado Senator Michael Bennet, alongside Senator Jim Justice of West Virginia, has introduced a new bill to reduce exposure to lead in old water pipes.

According to senators, the FLOW Act will help cities and public water utilities issue tax-exempt bonds to help pay for removing and replacing both public and private lead service lines.

“No parent in America should worry if the water their kids drink is safe,” said Bennet. "This bill draws on the experience and leadership of Denver Water, which has shown the rest of the country what’s possible by committing to replace every customer-owned lead pipe, especially in underserved neighborhoods.

A 2024 statewide study by Water Education Colorado showed that 23 Colorado cities have roughly 20,000 aging lead water delivery pipes that could taint drinking water.

Bennet and Justice say that privately owned pipes serving residences have been slower to remove and replace lines than public utility lines due to the cost of replacing lead service lines.

Bennet explains that the legislation is based on the experience of Denver Water, a public water utility that finances the removal of all public and private lead service lines within its service area by issuing tax-exempt bonds at no cost to its customers. However, issuing tax-exempt bonds for this purpose can be both costly and time-consuming for water utility companies.

“The FLOW Act provides an elegant solution to a costly problem confronted by water utilities across the country,” said Alan Salazar, CEO/manager of Denver Water.

According to a press release, the FLOW Act is supported by the American Water Works Association, Government Finance Officers Association, National Association of Counties, National League of Cities, U.S. Conference of Mayors, and the U.S. Water Alliance.

To read the proposed bill, click here.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.