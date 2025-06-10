Cañon City retires baseball mascot Rocky the Raccoon

Cañon City, Colo. (KRDO) - At the Saturday opening day of baseball in Cañon City, the team officially sent beloved mascot, Rocky the Racoon, to retirement.

For the last 22 years, Rocky the Raccoon has been a fan favorite, and has been seen at countless events in support of the team.

Rocky donned a Hawaiian-style retirement shirt, along with a Hawaiian lei around his neck as he prepared to depart.

As his last gesture, Rocky handed off the reigns to Cañon City's newest mascot whose name was voted on by fans.

The new Cañon City baseball mascot is Champ the Dog!

We look forward to seeing Champ at future Cañon City games and events!