WATCH: Stolen vehicle suspect rams patrol car in dramatic pursuit, takes off on foot before arrest

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says a stolen vehicle alert sparked a dramatic police chase Sunday, ending with one arrest, a hospitalized deputy and illegal narcotics recovered – and it was all caught on a deputy’s dashcam.

DCSO said deputies were alerted by a Flock camera to a stolen vehicle on June 6 and quickly located it parked at an apartment complex. But as a deputy waited for backup, the situation shifted when the suspect unexpectedly drove off.

A deputy attempted to pull the car over, but the driver fled – leading to a full pursuit. Deputies successfully deployed "stop sticks'" – a tire deflation device used by law enforcement – and successfully deflated several of the vehicle's tires. However, DCSO said the suspect still continued to flee.

A Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI) was then used and initially stopped the suspect's vehicle, but as deputies moved in to pin it, the suspect rammed a patrol car and took off again, DCSO said.

A second TVI was deployed – this time, successfully disabling the vehicle. Dashcam video shows the suspect then jumping out of the vehicle and running before being captured following a brief foot chase.

The sheriff's office said a search of the suspect's vehicle revealed narcotics, drug paraphernalia and additional "suspicious items."

DCSO said the deputy whose patrol car was hit during the first TVI was taken to the hospital. While the sheriff’s office did not release details about the deputy’s injuries, they confirmed the deputy is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect, a Denver resident who has not been publicly identified by DCSO, was arrested and now faces a laundry list of charges, including:

Motor vehicle theft

Second-degree assault on a peace officer

Vehicular eluding

Reckless endangerment

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

Unlawful possession of Schedule III, IV, V controlled substances

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Driving under restraint (traffic offense)

Failure to obey traffic signal (traffic offense)

Driving on the wrong side of the roadway (traffic offense)

3 counts of violation of a protection order

Criminal possession of a financial device

DCSO said the suspect also had 2 active felony warrants and 2 misdemeanor warrants at the time of his arrest.

“Outstanding teamwork by our deputies brought this dangerous situation to a safe conclusion," Sheriff Darren Weekly said in a social media statement. "Let me be clear: criminals are not welcome in Douglas County. If you come here to commit crimes, we will pursue you, and we will catch you. We are grateful for the bravery of our deputies."

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.