Senator Paul Lundeen resigns from the Colorado legislature

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Senator Paul Lundeen (R-Colo.) announced that he is resigning from the Colorado Senate. His resignation was effective the same day it was announced: Monday, June 9.

Senator Lundeen has been the Senate minority leader since 2022, and his office says he served seven sessions in the Colorado Senate, four sessions in the Colorado House, and four years on the Colorado State Board of Education.

“Serving Colorado has been an honor and blessing,” said Lundeen in a release. “I am grateful to the people of Senate District 9 for the opportunity to fight for policies that empower individuals, protect our communities, and promote prosperity. As I transition to a national platform, I am eager to continue advocating for personal freedom, economic opportunity, and common-sense conservative values.”

Lundeen says he is leaving "to pursue new opportunities as leader of a national effort to promote personal freedom, economic opportunity, and common-sense conservative values."

Lundeen's office says he helped lower state income tax, sponsored bills fighting sex trafficking, and wrote laws to protect Coloradans' data.

