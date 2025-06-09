Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region celebrates surpassing 5,000 adoptions in 2025

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is celebrating a major milestone – one that reflects just how much of an impact the organization is making on pets and people across southern Colorado.

As of this weekend, HSPPR says it's officially surpassed 5,000 adoptions this year – and we’re only halfway through 2025! That’s 5,000 cats, dogs and other animals who now have loving forever homes.

Since January, HSPPR said it's also:

Medically rehabilitated 3,364 animals

Reunited 1,885 lost pets with their families

Supported 693 animals through its behavior program

Helped 730 community cats through its Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program

Cared for 488 animals through its' Wellness Waggin' events, which provide low-cost, mobile veterinary car for pet owners in need

Placed 947 animals into foster homes

In a post to social media, the Humane Society thanked the community for their overwhelming support, and said it made reaching the milestones possible.

"This community is something special. Your compassion, generosity, and pure love fuel this mission. And we mean it when we say: We couldn't do this without you," HSPPR said.

Courtesty: HSPPR

For more information on how to adopt, donate or volunteer, visit HSPPR’s website.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.