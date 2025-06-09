Dr. Phil was embedded with ICE during controversial Los Angeles immigration raids

By Brian Stelter, CNN

(CNN) — As federal agents prepared to fan out in Los Angeles for a controversial immigration crackdown, the officers were greeted by a familiar face: Dr. Phil McGraw.

The television personality and his camera crew were embedded with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement when some of the raids took place on Friday.

The footage is being incorporated into a special report on “Dr. Phil Primetime,” a program on McGraw’s conservative TV channel Merit TV, a spokesperson confirmed to CNN.

McGraw’s presence on the ground in L.A. reinforces the made-for-TV nature of Trump’s immigration crackdown.

The former daytime talk show host was also embedded with ICE officials in Chicago back in January, when some federal agents were told to be camera-ready for a show of force at the very start of President Trump’s second term.

McGraw was on hand Friday “to get a first-hand look at the targeted operations,” according to his channel. He also chatted with Trump’s border czar Tom Homan and taped a promotional interview with Homan.

The Friday raids resulted in the detainment of dozens of people, sparking protests and violent reactions. On Saturday, reacting in part to the television pictures of the chaos, Trump authorized the deployment of the National Guard.

Trump officials have repeatedly tried to maximize television and online attention around immigration enforcement activities this year. Homan and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem are regulars on Fox News and other Trump-aligned TV networks. They also frequently publicize ICE actions on X and other social media platforms.

As protests escalated in L.A., Trump officials used X to justify Trump’s extraordinary deployment of the National Guard and warn Angelenos not to impede immigration operations.

“We are not stopping or slowing down. We are not intimidated or apprehensive,” FBI deputy director Dan Bongino wrote in one of his messages.

Trump set the administration’s tone through his own posts on Truth Social, at times sounding like the marketer of an action movie.

“A once great American City, Los Angeles, has been invaded and occupied by Illegal Aliens and Criminals,” he claimed on Sunday, promising federal action to “liberate” L.A.

“Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free,” Trump wrote, spurring criticism from residents who said he was vastly overstating the severity of the situation.

Early Monday morning, as Los Angeles police worked to disperse demonstrators, Trump appeared to be watching TV as he posted about a police press conference and reacted to videos of skirmishes in the streets.

“Looking really bad in L.A.,” Trump wrote. “BRING IN THE TROOPS!!!”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.