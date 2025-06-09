Cimarron Hills Fire Department responding to fire report off White Mountain Drive

UPDATE: The Cimaroon Hills Fire Department said the scene is clear; the fire was a false alarm.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cimarron Hills Fire Department (CHFD) says they are responding to calls about a possible structure fire in the 7100 block of White Mountain Drive.

Officials ask that residents nearby use caution and keep an eye out for emergency responders.

Details are limited at this time, but this article may be updated.

