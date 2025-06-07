How to watch the 2025 Tony Awards

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — The 2025 Tony Awards are taking place on Sunday from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, as the theater community gathers to celebrate Broadway’s biggest night.

The ceremony, presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, will honor the best in theater, with several recognizable film and TV actors among the nominated. There’s also a highly-anticipated reunion of the original “Hamilton” cast.

Harvey Fierstein is set to receive a Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre honor.

Here’s what else you need to know about the 2025 Tonys.

How can I watch?

The Tony Awards will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, June 8 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The show will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

“The Tony Awards: Act One,” a live pre-show hosted by Darren Criss and Renée Elise Goldsberry, will be available to watch at 6:40 p.m. ET/3:40 p.m. PT on PlutoTV.

Who is hosting?

Oscar nominee and Tony winner Cynthia Erivo is making her hosting debut on Sunday, serving as the telecast’s emcee.

“I am so proud and excited to take on this glorious honor,” the “Wicked” star said in a statement in February. “I am looking forward to ushering the theater community at large through a night that celebrates the wonderful performances we have witnessed throughout the year. I hope I can rise to the occasion.”

Erivo is also not unfamiliar with Broadway and its biggest night, having previously won a lead actress Tony in 2016 for her role as Celie in “The Color Purple” and performed “I’m Here” from that hit show during the ceremony. She is next set to take on the title role in a production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” at the Hollywood Bowl in August, just ahead of the November release of “Wicked: For Good.”

Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell will act as the show’s announcer.

Who is nominated?

“Buena Vista Social Club,” “Death Becomes Her” and “Maybe Happy Ending” are the productions that earned the most nods with 10 each. Productions including “Dead Outlaw,” “John Proctor is the Villain,” “Sunset Blvd.” and “The Hills of California” all earned seven each.

This year’s ceremony will also feature plenty of Hollywood talent, with film and TV actors including George Clooney and Sarah Snook, among others, earning their first-ever nods. Clooney earned a Tony nomination in the lead actor in a play category for his performance in “Good Night, and Good Luck,” a story that follows Edward R. Murrow’s (Clooney) historic on-air interview with Sen. Joseph McCarthy.

Daniel Dae Kim, who was nominated for his role in “Yellow Face,” and Cole Escola (“Oh, Mary!”), Jon Michael Hill (“Purpose”), Harry Lennix (“Purpose”) and Louis McCartney (“Stranger Things: The First Shadow”) are also nominated in the category.

Snook, who was nominated for “The Picture of Dorian Gray” in the the lead actress in the play category, is up against fellow first-time nominees Sadie Sink (“John Proctor is the Villain”) and Mia Farrow (“The Roommate”). Veterans Laura Donnelly (“The Hills of California”) and LaTanya Richardson Jackson (“Purpose”) are also nominated in the category.

Who is performing?

The original cast of “Hamilton,” including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ariana DeBose and Leslie Odom Jr., among others, will reunite for a special performance honoring the Tony-winning production’s 10th anniversary. The ceremony will also feature performances from the casts of “Buena Vista Social Club,” “Dead Outlaw,” “Death Becomes Her” and “Gypsy,” among many others. The Broadway Inspirational Voices choir will also make a special appearance during the telecast.

