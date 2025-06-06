WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather hits Southern Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for east central El Paso County early Friday evening. The warning expired shortly thereafter, just after 4 p.m., several viewers reported seeing what appeared to be a funnel cloud.

Source: Nick Gonzales in Fountain

Much of Southern Colorado is under a tornado watch until 11 p.m.

Source: National Weather Service (map as of 4:36 p.m.)

Baca County Emergency Management says residents could see large hail tonight.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.