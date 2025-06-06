Teen arrested after armed robbery at Colorado Springs convenience store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A teenager is in custody after police say he threated a Colorado Springs convenience store employee with a gun before stealing tobacco and vape products from the store.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, just before 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 5, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a convenience store on Dublin Boulevard, near the North Union Boulevard intersection.

When officers arrived, they learned that a male suspect had threatened an employee with a weapon before taking an "undisclosed amount" of tobacco and vape products from the store.

The suspect fled the store in an SUV, accompanied by a woman, CSPD said.

Shortly after the robbery, officers were able to identify the suspect as 19-year-old Jabez Martin.

Officers with the department's robbery unit located Martin's vehicle at his residence off West Fountain Boulevard. An arrest warrant was quickly obtained for Martin, as well as search warrants for his home and car.

CSPD said Martin was arrested by CSPD's Tactical Enforcement Unit, alongside a K-9 Unit, without incident on Thursday.

