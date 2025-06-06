Overnight closures scheduled next week for Brookside Street at South Nevada Avenue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A warning for drivers on the southern side of Colorado Springs: Brookside Street will be closed overnight at South Nevada Avenue for two nights next week.

According to the city, the street will fully close down overnight on Monday, June 9 and Tuesday, June 10 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

During those times, the city said Brookside Street will remain open to local traffic, but turning between the street and South Nevada Avenue will be prohibited.

The closures are to allow crews to perform asphalt milling and paving, according to the city.

Drivers are warned to plan for additional travel time and take alternate routes. The city said many detours will be in place during the closures, including:

S. Nevada Ave. to westbound Brookside St.: Head west on E. Navajo St. to S. Tejon St., then proceed to north to Brookside St.

Head west on E. Navajo St. to S. Tejon St., then proceed to north to Brookside St. S. Nevada Ave. to eastbound Brookside St.: Head east on E. St. Elmo Ave. to S. Wahsatch Ave., then proceed north to Brookside St.

Head east on E. St. Elmo Ave. to S. Wahsatch Ave., then proceed north to Brookside St. Eastbound Brookside Street to northbound South Nevada Avenue: Head north on South Tejon Street to I-25 South Connector Rd., then proceed east to S. Nevada Ave.

Head north on South Tejon Street to I-25 South Connector Rd., then proceed east to S. Nevada Ave. Eastbound Brookside St. to southbound S. Nevada Ave.: Head south on S. Tejon St. to East Navajo Street, then proceed east to S. Nevada Ave.

Head south on S. Tejon St. to East Navajo Street, then proceed east to S. Nevada Ave. Westbound Brookside St. to northbound S. Nevada Ave.: Head north on South Wahsatch Avenue to East Arvada Street, then proceed west to S. Nevada Ave.

Head north on South Wahsatch Avenue to East Arvada Street, then proceed west to S. Nevada Ave. Westbound Brookside St. to southbound S. Nevada Ave.: Head south on S. Wahsatch Ave. to East St. Elmo Avenue, then proceed to west to S. Nevada Ave.

This road closure is weather-dependent and subject to change, the city said. For more information on the improvement project, click here.

