‘Harry Potter’ actor Tom Felton to reprise role as Draco Malfoy – on stage

(CNN) — British actor Tom Felton, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” film franchise, will reprise his role as the arrogant antagonist – this time, on stage.

Felton announced his role in the Broadway production of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” on Instagram Thursday, in a joint post with the official Harry Potter and Harry Potter on Broadway Instagram pages.

In a joint Instagram reel, captioned “Guess who’s back,” Felton adorned himself in the familiar black suit with a wand in the pocket, rings and a long blonde wig, before ominously saying, “scared, Potter?”

“The blonde hair came back on and I immediately started crying for some reason,” Felton told the “Today” show on Thursday.

“It’s such a huge part of my childhood. It’s like me going back to high school,” he continued.

The actor originally portrayed the protagonist Harry Potter’s schoolboy rival when he was a child.

The 37-year-old described his return to the “Harry Potter” universe as a “pinch me” moment, adding, “I keep thinking I’m dreaming.”

Felton said the Broadway show will begin where the “Harry Potter” movies ended, with Harry and Draco as fathers 19 years later who are sending their children to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for the first time.

“When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all – with the power to change the past and future forever,” a synopsis reads on the theater production’s website.

“I let go of that character 16 years ago and now getting the chance to step back in his shoes as a father this time, in a new story – I get to meet Draco as an adult, which is very exciting,” Felton said.

Performances of the Broadway play will run at the Lyric Theatre in New York City from November 11 to March 22, with pre-sale tickets available to purchase from Tuesday.

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” debuted in London’s West End in 2016, before travelling to Broadway. The two-part play has won many accolades, including several Olivier and Tony Awards.

