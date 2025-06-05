WEATHER ALERT: Through Early Tonight and Friday

Tonight the rain and thunderstorms will clear out by the late night hours. Southern Colorado can experience strong to severe thunderstorms with hail and wind being our main concern. The far Eastern Plains have a low tornado threat. We will have lows in the 40s to 50s.

Friday we have chance for showers and thunderstorms. There is chance for strong to severe thunderstorms with in the afternoon to evening time our main concern is hail and wind. Highs will back in the 70s.

For the start of the weekend we will have we will continue with our chance for showers and thunderstorms. Pueblo and South along the I-25 corridor and portions of the Eastern Plains have a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms. The main concern will be hail and wind. Highs will be in the 70s to 80s.

Sunday we will continue with the rain and thunderstorm chances in the afternoon to evening time for Southern Colorado. Highs will continue to be in the 70s and 80s

For the start of the work week we will keep with the afternoon to evening rain chances and highs being in the 70s to 80s.

The rain chances and warm temperatures will continue through the first half of the work week.