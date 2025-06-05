Tips lead to owner’s arrest after puppy found abandoned with broken bones in Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) – Over a month after the Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) asked the public for help identifying the owner of a pug puppy found abandoned with broken bones, police say they've located and arrested the person responsible.



Police say the puppy, a 6-week-old female pug mix, was found abandoned at the end of April near a local business off Main Street. A note was found along with the pup, but authorities did not disclose what that note said.

The puppy had suffered two broken bones and was in need of medical attention, CCPD said.

On April 28, the department posted a photo of the puppy on social media and asked the community for help identifying her owner.

Courtesy: Cañon City Police Department

CCPD said many tips from the public, alongside an investigation, identified the owner as 44-year-old Christin Lewis-Benedetti, who is suspected of injuring and abandoning the puppy.

An arrest warrant was issued, and Lewis-Benedetti was arrested on June 2. She has since been released after posting a $1,000 bond, CCPD said.

"The Canon City Police Department would like to thank the public for their help in identifying the owner," CPPD said in a social media post.

The department also said it is happy to report that the puppy has since made a full recovery and is "happy and healthy."

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.