Tattoo infections in minors prompt investigation into unlicensed operator

By WDJT News Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The City of Milwaukee Health Department is investigating suspected tattoo-related infections among minors linked to an unlicensed provider operating under the name Davinci Way Ink.

Officials said the cases may involve exposure to nontuberculous mycobacteria, a bacteria found in water and soil that can cause skin infections if introduced beneath the skin during tattooing.

A medical provider reported the first case Tuesday, May 14. Additional cases were reported Monday, May 20 and Monday, June 2. All involved minors who received tattoos through unlicensed services.

The Milwaukee Police Department and health officials cited a man named Jonathan Beasley on Wednesday, May 28 for tattooing minors and operating without a license. Investigators have connected Beasley to locations at 6115 N. Teutonia Ave. and 5019 W. North Ave.

Anyone tattooed by Davinci Way Ink in the past two to three months are advised to watch for persistent redness, swelling, pain, bumps, or drainage at the tattoo site. MHD recommends anyone with symptoms to seek medical care and inform providers about their tattoo.

