Crews to begin construction on 8th Street at Fountain Creek Bridge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs says a major 8th Street project will begin Monday. Crews will start work on the first section of the project near Fountain Creek Bridge.

Officials say the eastbound lanes of Highway 24 Frontage Road, from northbound 8th Street to the Highway 24 intersection, will close on Monday, June 9. Cars will be able to detour by continuing straight on 8th Street and turning left directly onto Highway 24.

As for the sidewalk, the city says the east side of the 8th Street Bridge and the Midland Trail Bridge over the creek will also close Monday.

"The closures are necessary to prepare the construction site and place equipment for the removal of the Midland Trail bridge over Fountain Creek, scheduled for the night of June 12," wrote a spokesperson for the city in a release.

Officials say they will remove the trail bridge and widen the 8th Street Bridge on the east side. Crews will add a northbound lane across the bridge and replace the Midland Trail bridge with an attached multi-use path on the bridge. That phase of the project is expected to be complete in 2026.