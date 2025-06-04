‘Wild moose chase’: Cow moose in Arvada successfully relocated

ARVADA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Arvada Police Department says a female moose, also known as a cow moose, was successfully relocated after wandering far from home.

According to the department, the 3-year-old cow moose was spotted last week wandering around W. 75th Ave. and Simms St.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said that the moose was too far east and would need to be taken somewhere more remote.

"After most of the day looking for her, and thanks to the many community members who called in sightings, we were able to safely capture her, and she was taken back home," wrote the Arvada Police Department on Facebook.

This is just one of a string of moose encounters over the past few days, though many have been less positive experiences.

CPW says it is calving season, so many cow moose are extremely expressive as they are protecting their offspring.

There have been at least four moose attacks in Colorado since Memorial Day, according to press releases from CPW; one attack was in Woodland Park. In all the cases, the people attacked had dogs with them. Read more about those cases by clicking here.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.