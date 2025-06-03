CPW sends warning after cow moose attacks continue across Colorado

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is sending out a warning to people across Colorado following a string of moose attacks. Female moose, also known as cow moose, have attacked a number of people recently, likely to protect their calves.

On Memorial Day, CPW was called out over a moose attack in Woodland Park. A man said a moose attacked his dogs, and one ultimately died from its injuries. CPW said his wife had been charged at just a day prior.

On May 30, CPW says two women in Fairplay were charged and trampled. According to the report, a neighbor was able to scare the cow moose away with a fire extinguisher. CPW said neither women sought medical treatment.

A day later, another report was made, but this time out of the Grand Lake area. A couple said they were walking their dog near Columbine Lake when a cow moose charged at them and knocked the woman to the ground. In that case, CPW said her boyfriend shot and killed the moose. CPW found this was in self-defense, so the man was not cited.

However, because a calf was left orphaned, CPW said they had to euthanize it.

“The decision to euthanize the calf was not easy to make,” said Hot Sulphur Springs Area Wildlife Manager Jeromy Huntington in a release. “While rehabilitation can be successful in some cases, it's not a guaranteed solution. In the case of this moose calf, taking it to a rehab at such a young age would not be in the best interest of the animal's long-term survival in the wild.”

Finally, on June 1, CPW says a woman was walking her dogs at River Creek Park in Steamboat Springs when she was attacked. A man located her on the ground, and when he went to help her, the moose reportedly returned to the scene and kicked him.

CPW says the woman is facing serious injuries.

CPW wants to remind people that cow moose often hide their calves, but will stand nearby to protect them. If you see a cow moose, it's best to assume there are calves nearby that they will act out to protect.

When photographing or observing animals, CPW suggests using the "rule of thumb"; hold your thumb all the way out, and if your thumb doesn't fully cover the animal, you are too close and need to get farther back.

CPW says most attacks involve dogs. It is important to always have your dog on a leash.

