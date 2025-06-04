Violent sexual predator released into Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released a notification of a violent sexual predator that is being placed on supervised release and probation in Colorado Springs.

Ancus Marcius Hoffar Bone, according to CSPD, will be homeless but is registered as living in the area of 5 West Las Vegas Street. He is described as a white male, 38 years old, 5’9” tall, 185lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

"The Colorado Springs Police Department takes his presence in our community very seriously and is intent on ensuring he conducts himself in a lawful manner and that our citizens remain safe and aware," read a release by the department.

Citing criminal records, CSPD says that he was convicted in 2025 of sexual assault. In 2019, they say he was convicted of third-degree assault. Those charges came after another conviction in 2016 for felony menacing and third-degree assault.

Previous reporting by KRDO13 shows that the 2016 conviction came after he threatened a crossbow and failed to comply with officer demands.

CSPD says Bone is one of 21 people labeled as a Sexually Violent Predator registered with the department in Colorado Springs.

